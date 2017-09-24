Instant analysis from Ravens' 44-7 loss to the Jaguars in London

How our reporters and editors saw the Ravens’ loss to the Jaguars Sunday in London’s Wembley Stadium:

Jeff Zrebiec, reporter: There will be plenty of talk following this one about injuries, jet lag and altered and unfamiliar routines. But there is absolutely no excuse for the Ravens to put forth a performance as bad as this one. They stunk in every phase. It started with Joe Flacco, continued with the offensive line and extended to every level of their defense. Now, the Ravens have an eight-hour plane ride to think about all that went wrong, and a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers that awaits. There should be plenty of looking in the mirror that goes on at The Castle this week.

Mike Preston, columnist: This is the type of result where you don't watch the game video the next day. As a coach, John Harbaugh needs to burn it. There is very little the Ravens can learn from this except they stunk up the field in every phase of the game. You move on. Were the Jaguars were as good as they looked? No. Were the Ravens as bad as they looked? I hope not. The Ravens should make sure they never play another game out of the United State again. Never. Pathetic effort, pathetic.

Childs Walker, reporter: This has to be a contender for the most stunning loss in franchise history. It’s not the most devastating, because the Ravens are still 2-1 with plenty of weeks to do better. But no one saw this coming against one of the NFL’s perennial bottom feeders. Without Marshal Yanda, the offensive line couldn’t protect Joe Flacco and couldn’t create significant running room. Flacco in turn played perhaps the worst game of his career. Meanwhile, the defense lost its magic touch for creating turnovers and looked pedestrian without those game-turning plays. The oft-maligned Blake Bortles played like Aaron Rodgers Jr. With the Pittsburgh Steelers coming to town next weekend and a trip to Oakland looming after that, this season just got tense in a hurry.

Ron Fritz, sports editor: Fans got up early — and some traveled to London — for this? This is easily the worst game I’ve seen the Ravens play in the 11 years I’ve lived here and starting watching the Ravens. Only mistake for the Jaguars was sending the opening kickoff out of bounds. After that miscue, the dominated the Ravens in every aspect of the game. I don’t know how this team gets better in time for next Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Edward Lee, reporter: If the NFL approaches the Ravens about playing in London again, they should decline immediately. They were thoroughly outclassed in every phase by the Jacksonville Jaguars and now must lick their wounds before facing the Pittsburgh Steelers. The foot injury to Brent Urban is especially one to watch with the defense trying to figure out how to contain Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell.