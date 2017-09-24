London-born Jermaine Eluemunor is active for first time in his career; Skura likely starter at RG

Rookie fifth-round offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor’s return trip home just got a little more memorable.

The London-born fifth-round pick is active for the first time in his career in the Ravens matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

Veteran interior offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom, who was initially anointed the top replacement for injured standout right guard Marshal Yanda by Ravens coach John Harbaugh, is surprisingly inactive. He replaced Yanda in the third quarter of last Sunday’s 24-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns and mostly struggled.

The Ravens will likely go with Matt Skura, who was promoted from the practice squad Tuesday, as the starting right guard. Skura, an undrafted free agent in 2016, started all four preseason games for the Ravens.

The Ravens declared four players out for today’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, so there was little ambiguity about the team’s inactive list.

Also joining tight end Maxx Williams (ankle), offensive tackle Dieugot Joseph (not-injury related), defensive tackle Brandon Williams (foot) and cornerback Jaylen Hill (hamstring) on the inactive list were Bergstrom and defensive linemen Bronson Kaufusi and Chris Wormley.

Kaufusi and Wormley are inactive despite the injury to Brandon Williams, who is missing his first game since his rookie season in 2013. They’ve been inactive for all three games this season.

Third-year player Carl Davis is expected to start at defensive tackle with Williams out. Williams’ injury also led to second-year defensive tackle Willie Henry being active for just the second time in his career. The 2016 fourth-round pick was active for the team’s Oct.23 game last season against the New York Jets, but didn’t get any snaps either on special teams or defense.

With Maxx Williams also out, Vince Mayle will step into the No. 3 tight end role behind Nick Boyle and Benjamin Watson.

The Jaguars inactives are quarterback Ryan Nassib, running back TJ Yeldon, wide receiver Jaelen Strong, offensive linemen William Poehls and Josh Walker, linebacker Lerentee McCray and cornerback Jalen Myrick.

