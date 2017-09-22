How to watch Ravens vs. Jaguars on TV or online

There are more ways than ever to watch the Ravens’ game Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, and for some fans, that still might be a problem.

The 9:30 a.m. game will be broadcast locally in Jacksonville and on WJZ-TV (Ch. 13), whose coverage map includes Baltimore City, Anne Arundel County, Baltimore County, Caroline County, Carroll County, Cecil County, Harford County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County and Talbot County.

But if you’re in, say, Montgomery County? You’re stuck with “CBS Sunday Morning” and “Face the Nation” on your big screen.

The internet, fortunately, offers more than just funny pet videos. Yahoo is streaming the game live here, and offers viewers the chance to set a game reminder.

The game also will be streamed across Verizon’s suite of platforms, including Yahoo Sports, go90, AOL, HuffPost, Tumblr, NFL Mobile, Complex and RatedRed. The game will be available on the NFL Mobile app to Verizon Wireless customers, and the NFL app on Xbox One and Windows 10.

Nothing’s changed on the radio, where Gerry Sandusky, Stan White and Dennis Pitta have the call for WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM).

If you’re in England and without a ticket, Sky Sports has you covered. Don’t get distracted by the other football games you might come across.

