Jacoby Jones, one of the heroes of Super Bowl XLVII victory, returns home to retire as a Raven

Wide receiver/kick returner Jacoby Jones signed with the Ravens not long after one of the low points of his career. As a member of the Houston Texans, Jones fumbled twice, losing one of them, in the team’s 20-13 playoff loss to the Ravens in an AFC divisional playoff game following the 2011 regular season. Jones became public enemy No. 1 with the Texans’ fan base and he was ultimately released by the team.

A little more than a year after the gaffes, Jones played a starring role in the Ravens winning their second Super Bowl title. Jones’ time with the Ravens was celebrated Friday at the Under Armour Performance Center as the 33-year-old officially announced his retirement in a news conference attended by Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome, team president Dick Cass, head coach John Harbaugh and associate head coach and special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg.

Jones, who played with the Ravens from 2012 to 2014, has been out of the NFL since he was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers late in the 2015 season.

“This organization is a family more than anything,” Jones said. “The city of Baltimore accepted me. They took me in. It's love, I appreciate it. Everything has to come to an end, but at least it's here.”

Jones’ time with the Ravens will be best remembered for his performance in the team’s 34-31 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans following the 2012 regular season. A Louisiana native, Jones caught a 56-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and then returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a record 108-yard touchdown.

“In the biggest game, on the biggest stage, he had his best game in his home town. And that's surreal,” Newsome said Friday.

Jones’ memorable 2012 season included his 70-yard, game-tying touchdown catch, later dubbed as the Mile High Miracle, in the final minute of a playoff victory over the Denver Broncos; and return scores against the Steelers and Dallas Cowboys.

Asked what was the favorite play of his career, Jones pointed to Josh Bynes’ tackle on the final play of Super Bowl XLVII.

“When they tackled that dude and that sucker said all zeroes, I knew I was a champion,” Jones said.

