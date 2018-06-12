Lamar Jackson to be active on game days as Ravens search for creative ways to use him

Ravens rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson will likely be active on game days this season as the team looks for creative ways to use him, coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday on the first day of mandatory minicamp.

Incumbent starter Joe Flacco has easily thrown the best of the four quarterbacks — the group also includes backup candidate Robert Griffin III and Josh Woodrum — in the team’s offseason workouts. So there’s no hint of controversy at the most important position on the field.

But Harbaugh sounds excited at the prospect of playing Flacco and Jackson at the same time in unusual packages.

“This is a little unique. You’ve got the ability to put two quarterbacks on the field at the same time,” he said. “You want to find the way to get the most out of all your guys. Lamar’s going to be on the team. I fully expect him to be active on game day. So gosh, I’d sure like him out there helping. … What options does that create for our offense? That’s what we’re trying to figure out.”

It’s also clear the team’s veterans enjoy watching Jackson, especially when he takes off running.

“It’s been cool just to see the way we can switch things up at quarterback,” linebacker C.J. Mosley said. “[Lamar] is just a natural runner. Once he gets out of the pocket, it’s like watching a young Michael Vick. He’s just amazing to watch.”

