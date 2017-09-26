Ravens vowing to rebound from Sunday’s demoralizing loss to the Jaguars

Teammates on the Ravens’ offensive side of the ball, quarterback Joe Flacco and wide receiver Mike Wallace have differing viewpoints on how to treat Sunday’s 44-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Flacco said it is important for the team to review the film from the setback that matched a 37-0 shutout by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 9, 1997, as the franchise’s worst loss in terms of margin of defeat.

“You have to go back and watch the film and see what you did wrong, and you have to correct it and correct it fast,” Flacco said after throwing for the fewest passing yards of his career (28), extending his streak of interceptions to nine consecutive games, and finishing with a 12.0 passer rating. “You’ve got to keep guys’ heads up. So much of this game is confidence and going out there and getting it done.

“If you let one of these games creep into your mind and debilitate you, then you’ll be in trouble. We just have to make sure we keep our heads up and keep going.”

Wallace, on the other hand, said he would not be opposed to throwing the tape “into the trash.”

“It’s one that you try to act like it never happened,” he said after catching only one pass for 6 yards. “But obviously, you have to address it and go through it. At the same time, it’s football. They had a great game today. I look at it as one loss. We lost one game.

“When you go back to work Tuesday, start getting the game plan for [the] Pittsburgh [Steelers] and we’ll be ready on Sunday. You will not see this again on Sunday. I can promise you that.”

All the positive vibes the Ravens (2-1) had from their first two games evaporated nearly as quickly as their chances of rallying against Jacksonville (2-1). The Ravens trailed 10-0 after one quarter and 23-0 by halftime. By the time the Jaguars scored back-to-back touchdowns midway through the third quarter to go up 37-0, fans inside Wembley Stadium had little reason to stay.

But rather than panic, coach John Harbaugh preached a sense of calm and reason, and cited a lesson learned from former college football coach and family friend Mike Gottfried.

“He said you win or learn,” Harbaugh said. “You’d like to learn from the wins, too, but you can probably learn a lot more from the losses. That’s what we’ve got to do. We’ve got to look at it and learn from it.

“The things that we did in that game are things that we can improve on — in all three phases. Players have already seen the tape. I saw them watching it and talking about it. We'll work on correcting the things we need to correct, but you always have to do it with a forward mindset. We've got to apply the correction and improvement for the next game.”

As embarrassing as Sunday’s setback was, the Ravens still find themselves one of 15 teams with 2-1 records, and that group includes preseason Super Bowl contenders such as the New England Patriots, the Oakland Raiders, the Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers. Just the Atlanta Falcons and the Kansas City Chiefs are 3-0.

Last season, five teams won their first three games of the year. They were the Ravens, the Denver Broncos, the Minnesota Vikings, the Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Many players repeatedly stressed that one loss did not mark the end of the season.

“You’ve just got to rebound from it,” strong safety Eric Weddle said. “You mentally have to be strong as a team — and I know we are — to rebound from it and look at ourselves and just get better from it. We still have 13 more games. The sky isn’t falling, but we do know that was nowhere near good enough to beat anybody in this league, let alone the Jaguars.”

Perhaps the saving grace this week is that the players and coaches can turn their collective attention to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who visit M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

Pittsburgh (2-1) had an opportunity seize control of the AFC North but also suffered a stunning loss, 23-17 in overtime to the Chicago Bears. A win Sunday would propel the Ravens to a 3-0 start in the division for the fourth time under Harbaugh.

“We want to win the division, they want to win the division, there are two other teams in our division that want to win the division,” he said. “It’s the ultimate competition. We respect them. They’re a heck of a football team, and we can’t wait to play them, and they can’t wait to play us.”

Cornerback Jimmy Smith pointed out that the Ravens absorbed a 43-13 rout by the Houston Texans on Oct. 21, 2012. A little more than three months later, that squad was celebrating a win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.

No one is quite saying that the current team will replicate that path. But outside linebacker Terrell Suggs vowed that the players would be fully immersed in Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

“We got to correct mistakes and your weak spots,” he said. “We got to play better defense. It’s a long season. We’ve got 13 more. We’re not going to flinch. We knew we weren’t going to go 16-0. We knew the odds of that were very rare. We got 53 men who are very committed and resilient.”