Instant analysis of the Ravens' preseason finale victory over the Saints

Jeff Zrebiec, Ravens beat writer: Defensive tackle Carl Davis had a great night and inside linebacker Bam Bradley seemingly solidified his roster spot. However, I'm not sure any of the other roster questions were answered. Taquan Mizzell had a relatively quiet night in his bid to get a spot. None of the wide receiver candidates or tight ends stood out on a consistent basis. The good news is the preseason is finally over.

Peter Schmuck, columnist: The best thing about this preseason for the Ravens is that it's over. They'll spend the next 10 days trying to get Joe Flacco ready to play against the Cincinnati Bengals because it's obvious that they don't have a reasonable alternative. If nothing else, it has been fun watching Josh Woodrum build a case for the practice squad. He put up decent numbers again Thursday night, albeit against the bottom of the Saints' defensive depth chart.



Childs Walker, sports reporter: The Ravens finally got an extended look at No. 1 draft pick Marlon Humphrey, who played well, especially against the run. Undrafted free agent Bam Bradley made a strong case for himself as the prime beneficiary of Albert McClellan’s season-ending injury. We again saw this team’s incredible depth on the defensive line. Ryan Mallett started at quarterback, which was a bit surprising. He didn’t look much better against second- and third-string defenders than he had against the starters in previous weeks. Thank goodness the regular season is near.

Edward Lee, sports reporter: The final score notwithstanding, the most important takeaway from the preseason finale is seeing which bubble players impressed and which did not. From my perspective, Carl Davis, Patrick Ricard, Bam Bradley and Chris Matthews made up the former category, while Sheldon Price, Keenan Reynolds, Jeremy Zuttah and Thaddeus Lewis represented the latter. Chris Moore, Josh Woodrum and Bobby Rainey had mixed showings.