Instant analysis of Ravens third-round picks, OT Orlando Brown and TE Mark Andrews

Instant analysis of the Ravens’ third-round picks in the NFL draft:

Mike Preston, columnist: The Ravens selected Oklahoma offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in the third round and he plays a lot like his father, a former Raven. Neither are technically sound but the son has a lot more upside than his father, who was a free agent out of South Carolina State. Brown Jr. played well at Oklahoma and was able to physically dominate most players. But that won’t work in the NFL. The Ravens will move him to the right side where he won’t have to face those pure speed rushers all the time, but opposing teams will counter that by moving their best pass rusher to his outside shoulder. Brown Jr. has unlimited potential because he has good speed and size. Mark Andrews was an interesting pick. He is 6-4 and weighs 250 pounds and is a converted wide receiver. That means his body is maxed out and he won’t add much weight regardless of what he does in the weight room. He has good speed and can get downfield. He caught a lot of passes at Oklahoma but the numbers are somewhat inflated because the Sooners run that wide-open passing offense. It will be interesting to see how the Ravens use him in a two tight formation along with fellow rookie tight end Hayden Hurst, the Ravens’ top draft pick. The knock on Andrews is that he isn’t a good blocker and has no desire to do the job. That concept won’t work here in Baltimore. Coach John Harbaugh will tell him to at least make the effort. In two days, the Ravens went from a team with two average tight ends to a team with four and two of them were the best in college football last season.

Ron Fritz, sports editor: Without having a second-round pick after the trade with the Eagles Thursday, the Ravens were able to stockpile more picks and get an offensive tackle in Orlando Brown Jr., who was once considered a first-round pick. They added another tight end in Mark Andrews and have a slew of picks on Saturday. Quite a haul. Still no wide receiver, which is truly puzzling.

Childs Walker, reporter: The Ravens certainly made a splash again, at least locally, by drafting second-generation Raven Orlando Brown. No matter how poorly Brown tested at the combine, you have to like the value in the third round. He was projected as a first-round pick not that long ago. And he fills a need for the Ravens at right tackle. I was a little surprised the Ravens took another tight end, but Mark Andrews is also a good value, especially as a pure receiver to complement the more versatile Hayden Hurst. We poke fun at the Ravens for continually trading down, but they loaded up on picks for day three without sacrificing much quality in day two.

Jonas Shaffer, reporter/blogger: In Orlando Brown Jr., the Ravens get a potential bookend tackle -- if he can prove that he's closer to the all-everything lineman from his Oklahoma game tape and not the lineman who left the NFL scouting combine having been accused of loafing. Measurables aren't everything, but they do reveal a commitment to getting better. Brown's teammate, tight end Mark Andrews, is an intriguing pick who produced for the Sooners, but what safety net of Baker Mayfield's wouldn't? Andrews projects as more of a slot tight end than a blocking tight end, but he'll need to produce in both facets to contribute immediately.