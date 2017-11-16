Ravens' injury report for Thursday identical to the one posted a day earlier

The Ravens’ injury report Thursday was an exact replica of the team’s listing from Wednesday.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith missed practice for the second consecutive day because of a nagging Achilles tendon injury. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley was limited again because of concussion concerns.

Tight end Nick Boyle (toe), wide receiver Michael Campanaro (shoulder), rookie safety Chuck Clark (hamstring), running back Terrance West (left calf), and rookie outside linebacker Tim Williams (hamstring) practiced fully for the second day in a row.

Their opponent, the Green Bay Packers, had only one change, adding backup offensive lineman Lucas Patrick as a limited participant because of a back ailment.

A trio of starters — right tackle Bryan Bulaga (torn ACL in right knee), strong safety Morgan Burnett (groin) and running back Ty Montgomery (broken ribs) — missed practice for the second straight day, and rookie running back Aaron Jones (sprained MCL in left knee) also did not take part in Thursday’s session.

Justin McCray (ankle) – who is listed as the starting right tackle in Bulaga’s place – and outside linebacker Nick Perry (foot) were limited for the second consecutive day. Quarterback Brett Hundley (hamstring), who has started since Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone Oct. 15, practiced fully for the second day in a row.

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun