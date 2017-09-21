Ravens’ Michael Campanaro, Anthony Levine Sr. upgraded to full participation Thursday

Both Michael Campanaro and Anthony Levine Sr. practiced fully Thursday prior to the Ravens’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday.

Campanaro, the wide receiver who hails from Clarksville and graduated from River Hill High, had not participated in Wednesday’s session because of an ankle injury. Levine had practiced Wednesday, but only on a limited basis due to a chest injury.

They were joined by outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (left knee and ankle), who practiced fully for the second straight day.

Four players missed their second practice in a row. They were nose tackle Brandon Williams (foot), running back Terrance West (calf), tight end Maxx Williams (ankle), and rookie cornerback Jaylen Hill (hamstring). And wide receiver Chris Matthews was downgraded to limited participation due to an ankle injury.

Jacksonville starting cornerback Jalen Ramsey (ankle) was downgraded to no participation Thursday after being limited on Wednesday. And starting left tackle Cam Robinson (shoulder) was limited after practicing fully on Wednesday.

But the Jaguars got some good news with a pair of starters in center Brandon Linder (knee) and free safety Tashaun Gipson (ankle) practicing on a limited basis Thursday after being held out of Wednesday’s session.

Starting defensive tackle Malik Jackson (groin) was limited for the second consecutive day. And two more starters in quarterback Blake Bortles (right wrist) and wide receiver Allen Hurns (shoulder) practiced fully for the second day in a row.

