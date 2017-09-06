Rookie CB Jaylen Hill is only Raven not practicing as team ramps up preparations for Bengals

After a training camp dominated by injuries, the Ravens seem to be getting healthy at the right time.

The Ravens ramped up preparations for Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals with all but one of their 53 roster players on the field.

Quarterback Joe Flacco practiced for the second time since missing all of the preseason games with a back injury.

Undrafted rookie cornerback Jaylen Hill was the only player not on the field. Hill also missed the preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints with what is believed to be a hamstring injury.

Cornerback Sheldon Price, who was put in the concussion protocol during the Saints game, was practicing with a red non-contact jersey.

The first injury report of the week will come out later today.

