Ravens have several key players still on the mend as OTA workouts begin this week

The Ravens will begin the first of three weeks of organized team activities this week with Thursday’s session open to reporters.

The workouts are voluntary and the Ravens aren’t usually a team that flirts with perfect attendance at OTAs. A few of the team’s veterans traditionally wait until the mandatory minicamp to return to the field. With the number of players who finished last season on injured reserve, the Ravens also will have a handful of players who aren’t ready to practice.

Below is an update on some of the Ravens who have been dealing with injuries and their chances of being on the field during OTAs:

Quincy Adeboyejo, WR: The second-year wide receiver had surgery on his left leg last week. It will be some time before he’s back on the practice field. He’s expected to start training camp in July on the physically unable to perform list.

Bam Bradley, ILB: An undrafted linebacker out of Pittsburgh, Bradley was playing well on special teams and emerging as a potential option at weak-side linebacker when he tore the ACL in his left knee in Week 2. He’s eight months removed from the injury. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Ravens held him out a little longer, but he should be nearing a return.

Carl Davis, DL: Davis, the fourth-year player who is part of a deep defensive line rotation, had surgery to repair a tear in his shoulder earlier this offseason. He probably won’t return to the field until the mandatory minicamp, if not later.

Kenneth Dixon, RB: After missing all of last season with a torn meniscus that required surgery, Dixon has been taking part in the team’s offseason workout program. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said earlier this offseason that he expects the third-year back to be ready for OTAs.

Jaylen Hill, CB: The young cornerback tore both the ACL and MCL in his right knee in Week 16 last season. That was only about five months ago, so his return to the field doesn’t figure to come until training camp at the earliest.

Alex Lewis, G: Lewis, who missed all of last season after tearing his labrum in training camp, spoke to reporters about a month ago at the offseason workout program and pronounced himself “ready to rock.” The projected starting left guard shouldn’t be limited going forward.

Albert McClellan, ILB: It was about nine months ago when the versatile linebacker and special teams co-captain tore his ACL in a noncontact drill. He said the day after the 2017 season ended that his rehabilitation was progressing well, but he had no timetable for a return. Given McClellan’s age and that he’s a known commodity, the Ravens figure to proceed with caution.

Nico Siragusa, G: Siragusa, who suffered a rookie season-ending knee injury last August, needed another procedure on his left knee earlier this offseason. He tore the ACL, MCL and PCL, so he faced a long recovery as it was. At the time of the second knee surgery, the hope was he’d be ready to return by training camp.

Jimmy Smith, CB: All indications are that Smith continues to make nice progress in his recovery from a torn left Achilles tendon, suffered last December. He almost surely won’t be on the field during OTAs, but there is optimism that the team’s top cornerback could return at some point during training camp.

Brent Urban, DE: The Ravens re-signed the big defensive end to a one-year deal with the understanding that he’s still recovering from the Week 3 Lisfranc injury to his foot that cost him the rest of the 2017 season. Lisfranc injuries typically require a long recovery process, but the expectation is that Urban will be ready to return by the start of training camp, if not sooner.

Tim White, WR: White, a 2017 undrafted free agent out of Arizona State, missed his entire rookie season after he tore a ligament in his thumb in the team’s first preseason game. He told the team’s official website last week that he’s 100 percent and ready to go. White, who was one of the early standouts in the various minicamps last offseason, will be looking to secure a spot in a deep wide receiver competition.

Marshal Yanda, G: Recovering from a lower left leg fracture that he suffered in Week 2 last year, the perennial Pro Bowl selection has been working out at the team facility this offseason. He traditionally stays away from the facility until the mandatory minicamp and works out on his own. Yanda doesn’t usually participate in OTAs and that likely won’t change this year. However, every indication is that Yanda will be ready to play when it counts.

Tavon Young, CB: Young, who tore the ACL in his left knee in last year’s OTAs, told the team’s website last week that he is optimistic that he’ll be “full go” for the start of this year’s OTAs. The Ravens have depth at cornerback, but a healthy return from the former Temple standout would further strengthen the position group.

