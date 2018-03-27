Ravens had one of NFL's most injury-marred rosters in 2017, not that fans need a reminder

It started early for the Ravens as running back Kenneth Dixon, wide receiver Tim White, tight end Crockett Gillmore, guards Alex Lewis and Nico Siragusa, linebacker Albert McClellan and cornerback Tavon Young had already been lost for the season before training camp even ended.

The run of season-ending injuries continued into the regular season when starting right guard Marshal Yanda, defensive end Brent Urban and reserve inside linebacker Bam Bradley were done for the year before Week 4.

As the season went on, the injuries relented, but by just about every measure, the Ravens featured one of the most injured-marred rosters in 2017. The latest proof came last week when Pro Football Outsiders published its annual “adjusted games lost” feature and the Ravens finished with the sixth most.

In determining how much teams were affected by injuries, the analytical website does more than just review how many players from each team ended up on injured reserve and how many total games were lost by each team because of injuries. Football Outsiders takes into account whether the injuries are occurring to starters or key reserves. The metric also considers the players who are on the injury report and might be limited on game days.

The Ravens finished with 101.6 “adjusted games lost.” Only the Arizona Cardinals (105.6), Houston Texans (107.3), Miami Dolphins (115.5), Chicago Bears (118.1) and Washington Redskins (121.0) finished with higher numbers.



Of the 14 teams with the fewest adjusted games lost, 10 made the playoffs. The Los Angeles Rams (15.6), Atlanta Falcons (16.3), Tennessee Titans (27.6) and Pittsburgh Steelers (30.5) topped that list. The Philadelphia Eagles (53.5) and New England Patriots (61.3), the two Super Bowl participants, ranked 13th and 14th in the rankings.



Of the 16 teams that lost the most adjusted games to injuries, only two — the Kansas City Chiefs (80.0) and the New Orleans Saints (95.9) — made the playoffs.



The numbers, of course, aren’t an excuse for the Ravens missing the postseason for the third time in the past four years. After all, they benefited from opposition injuries, too, as they faced a long list of backup quarterbacks during the year. They also needed just one defensive stop against a banged-up Cincinnati Bengals team in Week 17 and they would have secured a wild-card berth.



But of all the additions the Ravens make this offseason, the team’s health situation remains one of the most important factors.



