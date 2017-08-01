3 more Ravens go down with injuries; Crockett Gillmore, Maurice Canady have knee surgeries

A day after two players needed knee surgery and the team learned that tight end Crockett Gillmore will miss the entire 2017 season, three Ravens left Tuesday’s training camp practice because of separate issues.

About 45 minutes into practice, wide receiver Breshad Perriman pulled up on a crossing route. He walked gingerly off to the side and started stretching his right leg. Shortly after, Perriman walked back to the locker room with athletic trainer Mark Smith.

“It doesn’t seem to be serious,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said following the practice. “His hamstring tightened up a little bit, so we took him out. You never know. We’ll see where he’s at, but it didn’t seem serious.”

Undrafted free agent wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo was the next injured player to depart as he appeared to sustain a back injury. He was carted back to the locker room.

On a goal-line drill later in practice, rookie fourth-round offensive guard Nico Siragusa got his left leg rolled up as running back Buck Allen tried to dive into the end zone on a goal-line drill. Siragusa was down for a couple of minutes as the training staff worked on his knee. He couldn’t put any weight on his left leg as he was put on a cart and taken off the field.

Today’s injuries continued a concerning pattern for the Ravens that dates back to organized team activities when they lost both tight end Dennis Pitta (hip) and cornerback Tavon Young (knee) to season-ending injuries.

Running back Kenneth Dixon hurt his knee and had season-ending surgery the day before players were due to report to camp last week. Starting quarterback Joe Flacco also reported to camp with back discomfort and he’s still yet to practice.

Since camp began, Gillmore went down with a knee injury, further hurting the team’s tight end depth. Harbaugh said the veteran tight end underwent surgery Monday to repair a torn MCL and he’ll miss the rest of the season.

Cornerback Maurice Canady, the favorite for the slot cornerback role after Young’s injury, also had knee surgery Monday on a cartilage tear. He will be sidelined for an extended period.

“He could come back at some point in time,” Harbaugh said.

Other players currently dealing with injuries include wide receiver Kenny Bell (hamstring), cornerback Sheldon Price (undisclosed) and center Brandon Kublanow (undisclosed). Harbaugh said both Bell and Price will likely miss more than a week.

