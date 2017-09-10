Rookies Tim Williams and Chris Wormley highlight Ravens' inactives for season opener against Bengals

Defensive end Chris Wormley and outside linebacker Tim Williams, the Ravens’ rookie third-round picks, and defensive end Bronson Kaufusi, a third-round pick in 2016, will have to wait at least another week to make their NFL regular-season debuts.

All three players were left inactive for the Ravens’ opener this afternoon against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. The other Ravens on the inactive list were rookie fifth-round offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, defensive tackle Willie Henry and cornerbacks Jaylen Hill and Sheldon Price.

Hill, an undrafted rookie out of Jacksonville State, was declared out on Friday because of a hamstring injury. Price was doubtful for the game as he continues to recover from a concussion he sustained in the team’s preseason finale. With both out, the Ravens have just three healthy cornerbacks: Jimmy Smith, Brandon Carr and rookie first-round pick Marlon Humphrey. However, safeties Lardarius Webb and Anthony Levine Sr. are expected to be used in the slot.

The Ravens look to rebound from two straight seasons without making the playoffs when they travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals on Sunday.

The Ravens opted to dress recently-acquired guard/center Tony Bergstrom and center Luke Bowanko over rookie fifth-round pick Jermaine Eluemunor as the offensive line reserves.

With Wormley, Henry and Kaufusi all being healthy scratches, the Ravens will have five active defensive linemen. Henry, a fourth-round pick in 2016, still hasn’t played a snap in the regular season. He was active for just one game last year. Kaufusi, who broke his ankle early in training camp last year, has also yet to play in an NFL regular-season game.

Williams, the rookie out of Alabama, is behind Terrell Suggs and Za’Darius Smith on the depth chart at rush linebacker. The Ravens also have Matthew Judon and rookie second-round pick Tyus Bowser on the strong side. Williams also isn’t considered a mainstay on any of the special teams units.

For the Bengals, first-round wide receiver John Ross, who returned to practice this past week with an ankle injury, is inactive.

Their inactives also include wide receiver Josh Malone, tight end C.J. Uzomah, offensive linemen Alex Redmond and Christian Westerman, defensive lineman Christian Ringo and starting safety Shawn Williams.

