Ravens' Marlon Humphrey has phone-charger robbery case dismissed

Tuscaloosa (Ala.) County District Court Judge Joanne Jannik on Friday night dismissed third-degree robbery charges against Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey after he was accused of stealing a cellphone charger from an Uber driver.

The decision came a day after a preliminary hearing for the case in which an investigative officer said the Uber driver called him 10 to 15 times to say he wanted to press charges and an eyewitness testified that the driver, and not Humphrey, was the aggressor in the situation.

“Upon hearing all of the evidence and testimony presented in this case, and having taken into consideration the totality of the circumstances, this Court hereby finds that the evidence did not support the charge of robbery in the 3rd degree. Therefore, the court finds no probable cause in this matter,” Jannik wrote in the judgment.

Humphrey, 21, was “discharged” and refunded the $2,500 bond he paid after his Jan. 25 arrest. The NFL reviews all legal matters involving players, but Humphrey is not expected to be disciplined.

“We are happy for Marlon and the entire Humphrey family,” Humphrey’s agent, Paul Patterson, wrote in a text message. “The evidence was overwhelming that the Uber driver was the aggressor and escalated a situation that could have been resolved without wasting the time and resources of our local law enforcement.

“Marlon can now continue on [his] path of success in the NFL. As I stated in the beginning, Marlon has 11 million reasons why not to steal a $3 phone charger.”

Humphrey, the Ravens’ first-round draft pick in 2017 out of Alabama, signed a four-year, $11.9 million contract with the Ravens.

Humphrey, who played in all 16 games as a rookie, told Ravens officials the incident was a misunderstanding and he was confident that he’d be cleared. He also maintained a sense of humor about the incident, putting a picture on social media of several cellphone chargers that fans had sent him.

The incident happened on Jan. 13, when Humphrey and two females were getting a ride to Hotel Capstone in Tuscaloosa. According to the driver, Humphrey asked to borrow a phone charger and then refused to return it as he exited the car. The driver alleged that Humphrey’s elbow made contact with him when he was trying to regain possession of the charger.

Humphrey told police that he mistakenly took the charger and he then returned it to the driver.

jeff.zrebiec@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jeffzrebiecsun