After starting 16 games for Ravens, right tackle Austin Howard will reportedly join Colts

A little less than two months after the Ravens declined Austin Howard’s 2018 contract option, the big right tackle has reportedly found a new home.

Howard has agreed to a deal with the Indianapolis Colts, according to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The Colts have yet to confirm the move, but it fits with their offseason focus of strengthening the offensive line in front of Andrew Luck.

Howard signed with the Ravens early in last year’s training camp about a week after he was released by the Oakland Raiders, and he started all 16 games at right tackle.

However, the Ravens let him go, opening up $3 million of salary cap space.

The Ravens re-signed James Hurst and drafted Orlando Brown Jr. in the third round. They are expected to compete for the starting right tackle job.

Because of the late nature of the signing, Howard will not factor in the compensatory draft pick formula.

CAPTION Head Coach John Harbaugh, QB Lamar Jackson and TE Hayden Hurst comment on Ravens rookie mini-camp. (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun video) Head Coach John Harbaugh, QB Lamar Jackson and TE Hayden Hurst comment on Ravens rookie mini-camp. (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens rookie Orlando Brown, Jr., talks about his familiarity with Ravens organization. "These are people that have known me for - literally - since I was born in '96," said Brown. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens rookie Orlando Brown, Jr., talks about his familiarity with Ravens organization. "These are people that have known me for - literally - since I was born in '96," said Brown. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

jeff.zrebiec@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jeffzrebiecsun