Tight end Hayden Hurst, Ravens' No. 1 draft pick, agrees to contract terms

The Ravens have wrapped up contracts with all of their draft picks, agreeing to terms with first pick Hayden Hurst today, according to an NFL source.

The tight end from South Carolina, taken 25th overall, has impressed during OTA and minicamp practices with his ability to stretch the middle of the field. He’s 6 feet 5, weighs 250 pounds and is fast enough to get separation from linebackers and safeties.

It’s a four-year deal with a fifth-year option. Terms were not disclosed. The 25th pick is slotted to receive just over $11 million with about a $6.2 million signing bonus, according to spotrac.com, which monitors sports contracts.

The Jacksonville, Fla., native who was drafted as a pitcher in 2012 by the Pittsburgh Pirates, played two seasons in the minor leagues. He walked on to the football team at South Carolina and played as a freshman in 2015.

Because of his baseball career, Hurst will be 25 by the Ravens’ first regular-season game in September, older than 2015 draft pick and fellow tight end Maxx Williams by almost eight months.

The Ravens’ other first round pick, quarterback Lamar Jackson of Louisville, signed June 5. His draft slot (No. 32 overall) was projected to receive a $9.5 million deal with a $5 million signing bonus, according to the spotrac.com.

Meet the 2018 draft class for the Baltimore Ravens. It was general manager Ozzie Newsome's final draft as the person in charge and he delivered 12 potential Ravens, the highest number of picks in a draft for the team since 1997. Are there future stars in the class? We'll have to wait and see.

When the Ravens introduced Hurst the day after drafting him, assistant head coach and tight ends coach Greg Roman recalled that “from the moment we turned on the tape with him, you just see a multidimensional athlete that has exceptional hands.”

Roman later rattled off the positions at which Hurst might line up: in the backfield, split out wide as a receiver, and closer to the line as a traditional tight end. “And he can throw, too, so watch out.”

With the Ravens now taking a break after minicamps, they have all of their draft picks signed. Training camp begins July 19.