Ravens will donate $1 million to Houston to aid Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

The Ravens announced Thursday that they are donating $1 million to help Houston recover from the effects of Hurricane Harvey.

Their donation will go to the United Way of Greater Houston, with the money distributed to the United Way Relief Fund for Hurricane Harvey, the Salvation Army of Houston and the Red Cross.

The Ravens join a growing list of NFL organizations and professional sports teams to step up with financial help for Houston.

Leslie Alexander, the owner of the NBA”s Houston Rockets, made a $10 million pledge Wednesday. J.J. Watt, the Houston Texans’ star defensive lineman, started an online fundraiser that has raised over $10 million as of Thursday morning.



