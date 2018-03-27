Ravens' John Harbaugh updates offensive line, Jimmy Smith's status, need for tight end

Ravens coach John Harbaugh spoke to reporters Tuesday morning during the coaches breakfast at the NFL owners meetings in Orlando.

Below are a few of the highlights:

Harbaugh said that as things stand, Alex Lewis will play left guard with Matt Skura the leading candidate to take over at center for Ryan Jensen. James Hurst, who started 15 games at left guard last season with Lewis missing the year because of a shoulder injury, would move out to right tackle. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley and right guard Marshal Yanda are the other two starters.

That alignment is tentative because the Ravens could draft an offensive lineman relatively high next month.

“Kind of the interesting thing about the O-line — you compare it to last year, I think we are in better shape than we were a year ago at this time really,” Harbaugh told reporters. “We actually have more flexibility, more depth than we did a year ago and it turned out pretty well for us.”

Harbaugh gave a positive report about the team’s top cornerback, Jimmy Smith, who tore his Achilles tendon in December.

“I’ve seen him in the building. He seems like he’s doing well,” Harbaugh told reporters. “He’s on schedule. [Head athletic trainer] Mark Smith said he’s on schedule, maybe ahead of schedule a little bit. I’m kind of counting on him to start the season and maybe to start training camp. I’m kind of really counting on him to be there. That’s the hope.”

Harbaugh said the team is still weighing its options at backup quarterback with Ryan Mallett, Joe Flacco’s backup the previous two years, hitting free agency.

“That will be interesting to see because I don’t know, we don’t know,” he told reporters. “It could go rookie. It could go Josh Woodrum. It could go veteran. We just don’t have a lot of cap space to go out and spend $3 million for a proven backup quarterback like some teams are able to do. That’s not the way we want to spend our tight cap dollars, so we have to find a way to do it. I’m not so sure Josh Woodrum can’t do it. He’ll have to prove it, but he was pretty good last year and he’s got all the intangibles. I think that’s where it starts and then we’ll kind of work from there.”

Harbaugh didn’t provide any updates on any negotiations with middle linebacker C.J. Mosley on a long-term contract extension. However, he said he expects Mosley to be “playing for us for a long time.”

Harbaugh said he was very pleased with what the team has been able to do at wide receiver, where the Ravens have added Michael Crabtree and John Brown in free agency. He praised the work of general manager Ozzie Newsome and assistant general manager Eric DeCosta.

“We’re working. Ozzie said that we’re going to turn over every stone and I see us doing that. I think Ozzie and Eric have been fantastic with the job they’ve done,” Harbaugh said. “We’re off to a great start. I’m excited about our team and I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

Harbaugh acknowledged that the team remains in the market for a pass-catching tight end that will serve as a complement to Nick Boyle and Maxx Williams.

“We’re going to try and get one,” he told reporters. “A pass-catching tight end is something that can stretch the field, make some big plays for us. That’s something that we want to have.”

