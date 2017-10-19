Ravens re-sign wide receiver Griff Whalen to bolster group hit hard by injuries

The Ravens re-signed Griff Whalen Thursday, adding experience and depth to a wide receiver group that has been hit hard by injuries.

To make room for Whalen on the 53-man roster, the Ravens cut offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom, who they acquired from the Arizona Cardinals at the end of the preseason for a conditional draft pick.

Bergstrom was active for just three games, playing 32 snaps against the Cleveland Browns in relief of an injured Marshal Yanda in Week Two. Bergstrom also played 13 snaps on special teams in the three games where he was active.

The release of Bergstrom, and the knee injury that has sidelined Matt Skura, leaves the Ravens with just one healthy reserve offensive lineman: backup center Luke Bowanko. The Ravens figure to add another one before Sunday’s game and they have three options on the practice squad with tackles Arie Kouandjio and Dieugot Joseph and guard Maurquice Shakir.

The Ravens also released Sheldon Price (concussion) from injured reserve, allowing him to catch on elsewhere.

The 27-year-old Whalen spent training camp with the Ravens and had four catches for 32 yards during the preseason. The sixth-year pro wasn’t signed by another team after the Ravens released him in their cutdown to 53 players after preseason.

Whalen, who played for Jim Harbaugh at Stanford, spent his first four NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, catching 45 balls for 487 yards and three touchdowns in 33 games. Whalen played eight games last year with the San Diego Chargers and had two catches for 22 yards in eight games, while also returning some punts.

His return comes at a time where the Ravens’ top three receivers are dealing with injuries ahead of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Jeremy Maclin missed Sunday’s loss to the Oakland Raiders with a shoulder injury and he’s still wearing a non-contact jersey in practice. Mike Wallace was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice because of a back injury. Breshad Perriman is in concussion protocol after taking a hit to the head in the Bears’ game.

CAPTION Ravens' cornerback Jimmy Smith says even though the team lives by the idea of 'next man up,' it's still hard to lose playmakers and team leaders to injury. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun) Ravens' cornerback Jimmy Smith says even though the team lives by the idea of 'next man up,' it's still hard to lose playmakers and team leaders to injury. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun) CAPTION Ravens' offensive tackle Austin Howard says they need to get things rolling with the offense. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun) Ravens' offensive tackle Austin Howard says they need to get things rolling with the offense. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

jeff.zrebiec@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jeffzrebiecsun