Almost a Ravens receiver, Ryan Grant settles with Colts; another solid receiver hits market

Five days after his time with the Ravens ended before it started, wide receiver Ryan Grant has found a new home.

Grant, 27, has decided to sign a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts, according to multiple reports. NFL Network reported that the former member of the Washington Redskins will make $5 million as part of his new deal.

That’s a significant decrease from the four-year, $29 million deal, which included $14.5 million in guaranteed money, that he agreed to with the Ravens on the first day of free agency last week. The Ravens backed out of the deal after they said Grant failed his physical because of a pre-existing ankle injury. The Ravens’ decision has been highly criticized around the league.

Grant passed his physical with the Colts, although he certainly will be getting far less financial security.

As he signed Tuesday, another receiver hit the free-agent market, when Allen Hurns was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have undergone significant turnover at wide receiver this offseason.

The move saves the extremely active Jaguars $7 million of salary cap space and seemed inevitable after the team re-signed Marqise Lee last week and added Donte Moncrief from the Colts.

Hurns, 26, played in just 10 games with the Jaguars last year, catching 39 balls for 484 yards and two touchdown receptions. He had 16 total touchdown receptions in his first two NFL seasons in 2014 and 2015 and had 1,031 yards receiving in 2015, but his numbers dropped significantly the past two seasons and he’s struggled to stay healthy.

The Ravens are still looking to add targets for quarterback Joe Flacco, even after signing wide receivers Michael Crabtree and John Brown last week. Hurns would fit as a slot receiver for them.

