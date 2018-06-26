A look at where Ravens free agents have landed this offseason

The Ravens were active in free agency this offseason, rebuilding their wide receiving corps while re-signing two other players to add depth on the offensive and defensive lines.

But some members of last year’s team cashed in on free agency. Ryan Jensen joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after signing one of the richest contracts for a center. Wide receiver Mike Wallace joined the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Ravens’ leading receiver last season, tight end Benjamin Watson, reunited with the New Orleans Saints.

