Looking at the Ravens' top remaining free-agent options at wide receiver and tight end

Despite signing wide receivers Michael Crabtree and John Brown early in free agency, the Ravens are still looking to add targets for quarterback Joe Flacco.

At this point, the draft is probably the best way to get them. However, the Ravens have a little more than $11 million of salary cap space, so they still could make a few free-agent moves. There is just not a whole lot of talent left to spend money on.

Below are some of the top remaining wide receiver and tight end options, which include a few restricted free agents.

Michael Campanaro, WR: The Ravens expressed some interest in re-signing the former River Hill standout before free agency began, but as of last week, there was no momentum for Campanaro to return. The Ravens, though, still could use some help in the slot and Campanaro also is productive in the return game. It still seems unlikely that Campanaro will be back, but he’ll remain an option until he’s officially off the free-agent market.

Eric Decker, WR: Given the Ravens’ history with signing veteran receivers and their interest in Decker in the past, it makes some sense. However, the Ravens would have to be convinced that signing the veteran would constitute enough of an upgrade to warrant potentially losing a compensatory pick. Decker struggled at times last season for the Tennessee Titans, catching 54 passes for 563 yards and one touchdown.

Michael Floyd, WR: According to ESPN, the Ravens had the 2012 first-round pick in for a visit late last week. Floyd’s career has been in decline after a DUI arrest in late 2016 resulted in his being released by the Arizona Cardinals. Floyd, 28, caught just 10 passes for 78 yards in 11 games with his hometown Minnesota Vikings last year. He is a big target and figures to come relatively cheap, but at this point, Floyd wouldn’t be much more than a flier.

Dontrelle Inman, WR: There are some in the Ravens organization who like Inman, who split last season with the Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears. He didn’t make much of an impact in 2017, but he’s just one year removed from catching 58 balls for 810 yards and four touchdowns. He’s also averaged nearly 14 yards per catch in his career. The price would have to be right for the Ravens to risk losing a compensatory pick to sign him, but Inman is one of the top receivers available.

Marcedes Lewis, TE: Despite his three-touchdown performance against the Ravens last year in London, Lewis is not considered a significant threat in the passing game. He had just 24 catches for the Jacksonville Jaguars last year and take away that game and he has five touchdown receptions over the past four years. He is a very good blocker, which isn’t exactly the Ravens’ need at the position.

Jordan Matthews, WR: The Ravens didn’t move on a Matthews deal when the Philadelphia Eagles made it clear he was available in Tim Jernigan trade talks last offseason. It’s hard to imagine the Ravens suddenly becoming interested now after Matthews caught just 25 passes for the Buffalo Bills last season and was limited to 10 games. However, they’ve explored so many of the other receivers and Matthews does have upside if he’s healthy.

Cameron Meredith, WR: It was a week and a half ago when the Ravens entertained the restricted free agent on a visit to their facility. It’s not clear where things stand, but the Ravens had definite interest in Meredith, who missed the entire 2017 season with a knee injury. What’s also unclear is how the Ravens would put together a contract that the Bears wouldn’t match. Chicago has approximately $27 million of salary cap space, so the Ravens would have to get quite creative to get him.

Willie Snead, WR: The Ravens have met with the restricted free agent from the New Orleans Saints, but there’s been no agreement on a contract tender. Snead, 25, is coming off a lost season, but he had 141 receptions for 1,879 yards and seven touchdown catches in 2015 and 2016 combined. He would give the Ravens a young option in the slot. It’s always a challenge to structure a contract that a restricted free agent’s current team won’t match, but the Saints do have only about $9 million of salary cap space.

Julius Thomas, TE: Once one of the league’s top young tight ends, Thomas has not been the same player since leaving the Denver Broncos in 2014. He’s dealt with some injuries, and doesn’t seem to have the same speed and explosiveness. Thomas had 41 catches for 388 yards and three touchdown receptions in 2017, and he was released by the Miami Dolphins after the season. Still, he wouldn’t factor in the compensatory formula and he’d at least qualify as a big red-zone target.