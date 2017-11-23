Ravens release Thanksgiving Day injury report based on projected participation

The Ravens did not practice on Thanksgiving Day as part of their week of preparation for Monday night’s game against the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium.

However, the team did release an injury report Thursday afternoon projecting who would have and who would not have participated.

Right tackle Austin Howard, middle linebacker C.J. Mosley, cornerback Jimmy Smith would not have practiced for the second consecutive day. Howard was listed as dealing with a knee injury. Mosley injured his ankle late in Sunday’s 23-0 rout of the Green Bay Packers, and Smith is battling an Achilles tendon ailment.

Rookie guard Jermaine Eluemunor also would not have practiced because of a shoulder problem.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley would have been limited, as he was in three consecutive practices last week. Stanley missed the win at Green Bay because of a concussion and is remains in the concussion protocol.

And running back Terrance West (Towson University, Northwestern High), who has sat out five consecutive games because a left calf injury, would have been a full participant.

The Houston Texans would have practiced without one starter in wide receiver Will Fuller V (ribs). Four starters in left tackle Chris Clark (knee), outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (ankle), wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (foot) and cornerback Kareem Jackson (shoulder) would have been limited.

A trio of starters in right guard Jeff Allen (hand), free safety Andre Hal (knee), and defensive end Joel Heath (knee) would have fully participated.

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun