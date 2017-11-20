Hoarse Joe Flacco gets his point across to his Ravens offensive teammates

Before Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Joe Flacco asked Ravens offensive coordinator, Marty Mornhinweg if the longtime play caller had ever been in a situation where the other offensive players on the field couldn’t hear their quarterback.

Under the weather for much of the week and without a strong voice, Flacco feared that could happen Sunday.

“Do you give everybody wristbands and put the whole game plan on the wristband?,” Flacco asked Mornhinweg. “I don’t know how you do it.”

Fortunately for the Ravens in their 23-0 victory, it never came to that. Flacco said his voice responded just in time.

“I had a decent voice today to be honest with you,” Flacco said after the game. “It’s probably a little bit less now than it was earlier today because I’ve been going through my cadences all day and stuff like that. As long as I can tell them the play in the huddle, we can always do silent count at the line. … It was good to get through this one and I’ll get better.”

Wide receiver Mike Wallace said the team had no problems hearing Flacco and he credited the Ravens’ defense for that.

“Our defense was playing so great that the crowd was never really into the game either,” Wallace said. “I played here two years ago for the NFC North championship; night game, 8 o clock. So I’ve been in this situation here where this place is crazy loud. Our defense did a great job today of keeping the crowd out of the game. That’s a big part of this legendary field: this crowd. And our defense was able to keep them out of the game. We were able to hear Joe pretty well and that was great.”

Flacco said he had been under the weather for a couple of days.

“That’s what happens when you have kids, I guess,” he said. “It runs through the family. There’s been something going around. I think I was the last one to get it.”

