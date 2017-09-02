Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco returns to practice eight days ahead of opener at Bengals

The sight the Ravens have been waiting for since late July finally materialized Saturday as starting quarterback Joe Flacco took the practice field for the first time since the team’s mandatory minicamp in mid-June.

Flacco walked onto the team’s indoor practice facility at 1 p.m. and immediately stepped in with the first-team offense. He made all the throws and didn’t appear to be visibly limited.

“It feels good to be back out here with the guys and be a part of everything again,” Flacco said in a statement issued by the team. “Really, it’s been a weird situation the last few weeks, because it’s just something you have to wait out. You’re putting in all the hard work you can, but at the same time, it’s a waiting game. You definitely have to fight against not doing anything, but also keep your mind fresh.

“But for today, it was awesome being back on the field — just like it always is — and to be with my guys. I feel excited about the season we have coming up.”

The team’s 10-year starting quarterback has been sidelined with a back injury that the team learned about when veterans reported to camp on July 26. He returned to the practice field just eight days before the Ravens open the regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals, a game coach John Harbaugh has promised Flacco will play in.

How well Flacco performs after missing the entire preseason remains to be seen, but his presence on the field has to be uplifting to an offense that has been in flux and had a bunch of moving parts all summer.

The team originally announced that Flacco would likely only miss a week with the injury. However, the Ravens announced two weeks into camp that Flacco would not play during the preseason, but he would start practicing at some point.

Harbaugh had grown tired this summer of being asked about his starting quarterback’s status. Earlier this week, though, he provided the first positive news on Flacco in several weeks when he acknowledged that the quarterback had started throwing again. All that was left was for Flacco to get clearance by the trainer. He received it in time to be on the field for the team’s first full practice since their preseason finale Thursday.

Flacco has been attending all of the offensive meetings and also regularly talks with offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg. However, he’s not been on the sidelines for any of the preseason games and he’s rarely been seen by reporters anywhere near the field during practices, spurring even more questions about his status.

Harbaugh said earlier this week that Flacco, 32, has been rehabilitating and is in good cardiovascular shape, but he’ll need to work to get into football shape.

If he plays next Sunday in Cincinnati, and that is the expectation, it will be his 10th regular-season-opening start for the Ravens. Over nine NFL seasons, Flacco has missed just six games and all those came in 2015 when he tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee in a game against the St. Louis Rams.

A healthy Flacco is a key to the Ravens returning to the postseason after missing it in consecutive seasons and in three of the past four years. The Ravens believe their defense is significantly upgraded and they’ve improved the offensive cast around Flacco with the additions of veteran pass-catching running back Danny Woodhead and wide receiver Jeremy Maclin. They also are focused on taking pressure off Flacco by running the ball more and being more balanced on offense.

With veteran backup Ryan Mallett at the helm, the Ravens offense struggled mightily in the preseason. While players defended Mallett from outside criticism, they made it clear that things will be different with Flacco back under center.

On Saturday, they finally got their wish.

