Joe Flacco said he and Lamar Jackson are getting along well, downplays questions about his future

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco said he’s focused on gaining chemistry with his new-look wide receiver group, not his future with the team or his relationship with first-round pick Lamar Jackson.

In his first public comments since the Ravens selected Jackson, the Ravens’ long-time starter laughed off any perceived grudge with the former Heisman winner.

“Everybody just wants to talk about it and they want to act like I’m holding some grudge. That’s not how it is,” Flacco said following Thursday’s organized team activity. “I think you guys have been around me for a long time and you know the way I am. We welcome Lamar around here with open arms and that’s the same for me.

“At the same time, my approach doesn’t change. I want to go win football games this year and we’ve got a lot of new guys that I have to get ready to play and help us win those games. That’s the reality of it.”

Flacco’s reaction to the addition of Jackson has been highly anticipated. The 33-year-old declined to talk to two reporters while making an appearance at a Ravens’ draft event, the day after the first round.

Jackson also acknowledged during the rookie minicamp that he hadn’t spoken to Flacco.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh called the attention being paid to Flacco and Jackson’s relationship, “much ado about nothing.”

Flacco and Jackson interacted a few times during Thursday’s workout and Flacco acknowledged that he’s had to be more vocal because both Jackson and Robert Griffin III have been in the organization for such a short period of time.

“We’re all in the same room together,” Flacco said. “We want to have a great relationship. We’re all in this thing together and when we’re watching practice and doing all those things, yeah, we’re all helping each other all the time.”

Flacco, 33, is coming off three consecutive disappointing seasons in which he’s dealt with both knee and back injuries. His recent struggles and the drafting of Jackson have spurred the perception that Flacco’s play this year will go a long way toward determining his future in Baltimore.

“Listen, we’re never promised anything besides basically the down that we’re playing in this league,” Flacco said. “You pick guys in the first round, whenever you pick guys, you pick them for a reason. I don’t know what the plan is. I don’t exactly know what’s going to happen, but I’m worried about right now. I’m worried about myself getting these guys ready to win football games. Nothing is every promised to us, man. That’s the reality of it for me.”

