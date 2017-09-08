As Ravens' Joe Flacco, John Harbaugh enter 10th season together, a chance to look back

Last year, quarterback Joe Flacco agreed to a contract extension with the Ravens that will keep him under team control through the 2021 season. Last month, his coach, John Harbaugh, whose deal was set to expire after 2018, signed a one-year extension.

The stability is significant, of course. Any Cleveland Browns fan could tell you that carousels of quarterbacks and coaches are no fun at all. But the historical scope of Flacco and Harbaugh’s tenure gets more impressive with each passing year.

Harbaugh was hired as head coach Jan. 19, 2008. Flacco was his first draft pick, taken No. 18 overall on April 26, 2008. After Kyle Boller suffered an injury and Troy Smith contracted a rare illness in the preseason, Flacco started every game his rookie year for the first-year coach. The 2019 season, the last on Harbaugh’s revised contract, would be their 12th together — and the Ravens’ 24th overall. Rarely does a partnership endure for half a franchise’s history, even a young one.

Their success has helped. Harbaugh is the only coach to win a postseason game in his first five NFL seasons, and Flacco is the only quarterback outside Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Peyton Manning to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl since 2003. Overall, Flacco is 83-55 in his nine seasons with Harbaugh in Baltimore, not including their 10 postseason wins.

So as Flacco looks to shake off the rust after a nagging back injury and Harbaugh tries to point the team to its first playoff appearance since 2014, it’s worth remembering where they’ve come from ahead of their 10th season with the Ravens.

2008

Ravens record: 11-5, second in the AFC North

Playoffs: As No. 6 seed, defeated the Miami Dolphins, 27-9, in the wild-card round; defeated the Tennessee Titans, 13-10, in the divisional round; and lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 23-14, in the AFC championship game.

Flacco stats: 16 starts, 257 of 428 (60 percent completion rate), 2,971 yards, 14 touchdowns, 12 interceptions

Flacco highlight: He became the first rookie quarterback to win two playoff games, both on the road.

Harbaugh highlight: After the Ravens lost to the Titans, 13-10, early in the regular season, Harbaugh helped orchestrate the playoff upset. The Ravens defense forced the No. 1 seed into three turnovers, and kicker Matt Stover converted a 43-yard field-goal attempt with less than a minute left.

2009

Ravens record: 9-7, second in the AFC North

Playoffs: As No. 6 seed, defeated the New England Patriots, 33-14, in the wild-card round and lost to the Indianapolis Colts, 20-3, in the divisional round.

Flacco stats: 16 starts, 315 of 499 (63.1 percent), 3,613 yards, 21 touchdowns, 12 interceptions

Flacco highlight: He set a career high with four touchdown passes in a Week 15 win against the Chicago Bears, which helped the Ravens solidify their hold on the final wild-card berth.

Harbaugh highlight: The coach led the franchise to its first victory against the Patriots — a 33-14 road win in the wild-card round — after running back Ray Rice started the game with an 83-yard touchdown run and the defense had three interceptions against quarterback Tom Brady.

2010

Ravens record: 12-4, second in the AFC North

Playoffs: As No. 5 seed, defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 30-7, in the wild-card round and lost to the Steelers, 31-24, in the divisional round.

Flacco stats: 16 starts, 306 of 489 (62.6 percent), 3,622 yards, 25 touchdowns, 10 interceptions

Flacco highlight: He became the first quarterback in NFL history to start and win a playoff game in each of his first three seasons.

Harbaugh highlight: He earned his first win as Ravens coach at Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field, a 17-14 victory, after Flacco hit wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh for a touchdown with less than a minute left.

2011

Ravens record: 12-4, first in the AFC North

Playoffs: As No. 2 seed, defeated the Houston Texans, 20-13, in the divisional round and lost to the Patriots, 23-20, in the AFC championship game.

Flacco stats: 16 starts, 312 of 542 (57.6 percent), 3,610 yards, 20 touchdowns, 12 interceptions

Flacco highlight: In the playoff loss to the Patriots, Flacco completed 22 of 36 passes for 306 yards, two touchdowns and one interception — better production than Brady.

Harbaugh highlight: He led the Ravens to the division title and a first-round playoff bye for the first time in his tenure.