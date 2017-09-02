Ravens finalize 53-man roster, cutting Taquan Mizzell, Chris Matthews, Matt Skura and 10 others

The Ravens opted to keep just three running backs and no fullback. They are carrying just two quarterbacks to start a season for the eighth consecutive year. They extended their streak of at least one undrafted free agent making the season-opening roster to 14 years by retaining three of them. And they dealt with their defensive logjam along the defensive line by not addressing the position at all.

Otherwise, there were no significant surprises when the Ravens cut their roster down to the league-mandated 53 players by Saturday at 4 p.m.

The team waived 14 players, including quarterback Josh Woodrum, promising undrafted rookie running back Taquan Mizzell and wide receivers Chris Matthews and Quincy Adeboyejo. They also placed veteran cornerback Brandon Boykin on injured reserve.

They’re also hardly done with the roster maneuvering ahead of their Sept.10 regular-season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. The first waiver period ends at noon Sunday, and the Ravens, who are believed to be looking at potential upgrades at running back and along the offensive line, could be active with claims.

At noon Sunday, the Ravens can also start assembling their 10-man practice squad. That will be comprised by many of the players who were let go Saturday. After 4 p.m. Sunday, the Ravens can also place cornerback Maurice Canady on injured reserve. That will open up a spot on the 53-man roster and also allow Canady, who had knee surgery early in training camp, to return at some point during the season.

“You just never know how it’s going to go [and] then who gets released and if we decide to claim somebody as well,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said following Saturday practice which featured quarterback Joe Flacco, running back Danny Woodhead and wide receiver Breshad Perriman all returning to the field.

Earlier Saturday, the Ravens acquired center Luke Bowanko for an undisclosed draft pick, leaving their roster at 68 and meaning that the team had to make 15 total moves. In addition to Woodrum, Mizzell, Matthews and Adeboyejo, they waived fullback Ricky Ortiz, tight end Ryan Malleck, offensive linemen Matt Skura and Maurquice Shakir, outside linebacker Boseko Lokombo, inside linebacker Donald Payne and cornerback Reggie Porter.

The Ravens also waived-injured offensive tackle Stephane Nembot, inside linebacker Brennen Beyer and cornerback Robertson Daniel while placing Boykin on injured reserve. Nembot, Beyer and Daniel will revert to injured reserve if they clear waivers and likely be let go with injury settlements.

Mizzell, an undrafted rookie out of Virginia, led the team in rushing yards and receptions in the preseason, but he stood out mostly as a pass catcher out of the backfield and that’s going to be Woodhead’s role. They’ll try to re-sign Mizzell to the practice squad although he should garner interest elsewhere.

Skura started all four preseason games and he appeared to be a near lock to be the team’s top reserve interior offensive lineman. However, he was pushed off the roster when the Ravens acquired two veteran interior offensive linemen - Bowanko and Tony Bergstrom – in the past two days.

The Ravens cutting Ortiz, along with their decision a day earlier to move on from Lorenzo Taliaferro, means that they don’t have a natural fullback on their 53-man roster. Unless they pick one up over the next week, they’ll use defensive lineman Patrick Ricard or tight end Nick Boyle in a lead-blocking role.

Matthews and Adeboyejo were beaten out for the fourth and fifth wide receiver spots by Michael Campanaro (River Hill) and Chris Moore. Campanaro and Moore figure to serve as the team’s top punt and kick returners, respectively. Vince Mayle made the team as the fourth tight end because of his special teams ability.

Ricard, inside linebacker Bam Bradley and cornerback Jaylen Hill earned their roster berths as undrafted free agents. Hill, who had two preseason interceptions, wasn’t even part of the team’s initial rookie free agent class as he originally was invited to tryout at the Ravens’ rookie minicamp.

Ricard, meanwhile, made the team at arguably the Ravens’ deepest position. Harbaugh had said all along that team officials believed they had eight NFL defensive linemen on their roster and it was going to be tough to keep them all. The Ravens did, at least for now.

“The last two days have been pretty hectic that way,” Harbaugh said when asked about having to cut the roster from 90 to 53 in less than 48 hours. “Guys have been great. We have relationships. Those conversations are not fun. They are difficult, but they are honest. We have gone a long way with a lot of these guys. You have a real honest conversation about where they are going and that sort of thing. It has been really good that way as well.”

Below is a look at their 15 moves to get their roster down to 53.

WAIVED

QB Josh Woodrum: Woodrum, who had a standout college career at Liberty, captured the attention of Ravens’ fans with his impressive play during the first two preseason games. He struggled, however, when he was given a chance to play with the starters in the third preseason against Buffalo. His release means that the much-maligned Ryan Mallett will be the backup quarterback although that was never really in doubt. Woodrum could wind up on the practice squad.