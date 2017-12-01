With only one player ruled out for Sunday, the Ravens are feeling healthy

The Ravens ruled out only one player for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, and even though five players are listed as questionable, all are likely to be available for the game.

Coach John Harbaugh was pleased by the roster’s overall health in light of Monday night’s 23-16 victory over the Houston Texans.

“We had a PR [personal record] last week for health, and we’ve broken it this week,” he said after Friday’s practice. “So that’s good. We’re heading in the right direction with that. We need all of our guys. We need to have everybody up and rolling. We have to make some tough decisions, which is a good problem to have.

“I feel bad for a few guys that really want to play and deserve to play, but aren’t going to get to play. That’s different than what we had the rest of the year. So we feel good about that.”

CAPTION Sports columnist Mike Preston gives an observation of the Baltimore Ravens season and their 6-5 record. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Sports columnist Mike Preston gives an observation of the Baltimore Ravens season and their 6-5 record. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg talks about the Ravens next opponent the Detroit Lions. (Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg talks about the Ravens next opponent the Detroit Lions. (Baltimore Sun video)

Rookie guard Jermaine Eluemunor is the only player who will not play on Sunday. The fifth-round pick in April’s NFL draft will sit out his second consecutive game because of a shoulder injury.

Cornerbacks Jimmy Smith (Achilles tendon) and rookie Marlon Humphrey (hamstring), running back Alex Collins (calf), middle linebacker C.J. Mosley (right ankle), and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (right knee) are questionable. But barring a sudden setback, all five players are expected to play against the Lions.

Smith, Humphrey, and Mosley practiced on a limited basis on Friday for the third straight day. Collins and Stanley fully participated on Friday for the second consecutive day.

Detroit will play without center Travis Swanson (knee) and rookie cornerback Jamal Agnew. Swanson has started 10 of 11 games, while Agnew leads the NFL in punt return average at 16.8 yards and has five punt returns of 20 yards or more, which is also a league best.

Two starters — running back Ameer Abdullah (neck) and right guard T.J. Lang (foot) — practiced on Friday for the first time this week and are listed as questionable. Quarterback Matthew Stafford (sprained right ankle) and defensive end Dwight Freeney (non-injury related) were full participants for the second straight day and were removed from the injury report.

