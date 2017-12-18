Ravens players, coaches were all-in for Patriots-Steelers game on team plane

After putting the finishing touches on a 27-10 win against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, the Ravens settled into their seats on the plane flying them back to Baltimore and could afford to be fans.

And the players and coaches were like many football fans mesmerized by the AFC game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers. New England preserved a 27-24 decision thanks to an official review that overturned Pittsburgh tight end Jesse James’ 10-yard touchdown catch and a tipped pass that Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon intercepted in the end zone.

During his Monday afternoon news conference, coach John Harbaugh described the scene on the plane as “great.”

“I didn’t even know we had WiFi, that we could get it. And all of a sudden everybody is watching it, so I figured finally how to get it on there,” he said. “We had the New England-Pittsburgh game that everybody was watching on the plane. Guys were yelling and screaming. We all got into it, coaches got into it. Couldn’t believe a couple of calls. I’m screaming, ‘How can you do that?’ It was like being in your basement. It was like being in your man cave with all your best friends looking at a football game. All yelling. Everybody yelling, everybody screaming. Rooting for different teams. You know who we were probably rooting against, but that’s just human nature. But I got off the plane, and I thought Pittsburgh won. It looked like it was a catch. New England scored, and then the video went out, and then [the Steelers] were at the 10-yard line. And we were like, ‘How did they get down there so fast? Was it a kick return?’ Nobody knew. But they were there and then, bam, it was a touchdown, and then it went out again.

“Then I got off the plane. And I’m driving home, flipping through the radio, got the NFL Network for a minute, heard the Tennessee game, heard the end of that, which was cool. And then they came on and explained what happened in the Pittsburgh game: catch, no-catch, what’s a catch, nobody knows what a catch is, which is probably true. And Pittsburgh ended up not winning. It’s just crazy. The NFL, that’s why people love it. We were in one of those games just a week before. So we know how it goes.”

The officials’ decision to overrule James’ catch because he lost control of the ball as he crossed the goal line into the end zone has inflamed Pittsburgh players and fans alike. Without getting into the specifics of the ruling, Harbaugh said the play can be used as a teachable lesson for the players.

“We have plays of the week every Friday where we show those kinds of plays to our team and talk them through it, whether it’s rules or techniques and things like that, and try to learn from every other situation around the league every week,” he said. “It’s really valuable to them. And we usually use the TV copies because they give you the best views. It’s good.”

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun