Ravens used fake punt to perfection for second time in three games

After a Sam Koch-to-Chris Moore connection led to a successful fourth-down conversion in a game against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 5, the Ravens went to the same well again.

Koch found Moore for a 22-yard gain that the offense converted into a 10-yard touchdown run by running back Buck Allen in Monday night’s 23-16 win against the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium. It was the second time in three games that the Ravens had succeeded on a fake punt.

“We’ve practiced it a few times,” said Koch, who is now 4-for-4 for 48 yards as a passer in his career. “Me and [long snapper] Morgan [Cox] have thrown it around on the sidelines a bunch. I’m always like a baseball player. I need to keep my arm warm. It was just one of those things. We called it, we ran it, and it was successful.”

In the 23-20 loss to Tennessee, Koch drilled a 16-yard dart to Moore for the first down. In the win against Houston, Moore faked like he was blocking before using a spin move around Marcus Williams and catching a lob from Koch.

The slight hiccup was that Williams was holding Moore. So Koch had to pause and then float the ball to give Moore time to get away from Williams, find the ball in the air and make the grab.

“I think it was really important,” Moore said. “We went down and scored after that, and it was just a momentum shifter. They always tell us on special teams that we’re here to help change the game. So every time I’m out there, I just try to help the team win.”

Cox said quarterback Joe Flacco was impressed by the crisp timing of the pass pattern, and coach John Harbaugh quipped that Koch may ask for more opportunities as a passer.

“Sam is a talented guy,” Harbaugh said. “I watch him throw every day. He can throw the ball. I think Chris Moore deserves so much credit on that play. Sam did a great job, he threw a strike – poised – and that’s not an easy thing to do. But Chris Moore, he got grabbed and got out of that. He found a way to make the play. It was just a phenomenal play.”

