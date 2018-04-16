Ravens officially sign RB Alex Collins, finalize deals with six other exclusive-rights free agents

With players back in the building Monday for the start of the offseason workout program, the Ravens took care of some standard contract business.

They officially signed their seven exclusive-rights free agents: running back Alex Collins, wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo, tight end Vince Mayle, offensive linemen Matt Skura and Maurquice Shakir, inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor and cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste. The moves were on the NFL’s transaction wire Monday.

The agreements were considered formalities because exclusive-rights free agents aren’t able to negotiate with other teams. The only way an exclusive-rights free agent doesn’t return is if his team doesn’t offer him a contract tender. The Ravens extended an offer to all of their exclusive-rights free agents.

Collins is the headliner of the group after he seized the starting running back job last season, rushing for 973 yards and six touchdowns.

Skura is the team’s projected starting center after Ryan Jensen’s free-agent departure to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Onwuasor heads the depth chart at weak-side linebacker.

jeff.zrebiec@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jeffzrebiecsun