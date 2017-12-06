Ravens safety Eric Weddle receives first career AFC Defensive Player of the Week honor

Eric Weddle has been a Pro Bowler, an All-Pro, and the Chargers’ Defensive Player of the Year. He can now check off another achievement.

The Ravens free safety earned the first AFC Defensive Player of the Week award of his career Wednesday morning. The 11-year veteran is the third Ravens player to receive such a weekly honor in as many weeks, joining outside linebacker Matthew Judon on Nov. 22 (Defensive Player of the Week) and punter Sam Koch on Nov. 29 (Special Teams Player of the Week).

Weddle was all over the field in Sunday’s 44-20 pummeling of the Detroit Lions. He had three tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one interception that he returned 45 yards for a touchdown. It was his first interception return for a score since Nov. 18, 2012, when he took an interception 23 yards for a score in the San Diego Chargers’ 30-23 loss at the Denver Broncos.

Weddle is tied for second in the NFL with five interceptions and ranks fourth on the Ravens defense with 52 tackles. He is the first Ravens safety to be named Defensive Player of the Week since Ed Reed in 2010.

