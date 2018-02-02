Who is Eric DeCosta, the Ravens' GM in waiting?

For years, Eric DeCosta, 46, has been the general manager in waiting for the Ravens, turning down other opportunities to stay in Baltimore.

Here’s what we know about him:

Born: April 10, 1971, in Taunton, Mass.

College: Colby College, where he played linebacker and was a captain and three-year letterman. Earned degrees in English and the classics, graduating in 1993.

Family: Wife Lacie, daughter Jane, sons Michael and Jackson

Resides: Owings Mills

Career: Started as a training camp intern with the Washington Redskins in 1995. Joined the Ravens in the team’s first year, 1996. He started in an entry-level position and then moved into the scouting department, eventually overseeing it. During his tenure as scouting director the Ravens drafted the following Pro Bowl players:

OLB Terrell Suggs (2003)

DT Haloti Ngata (2006)

Punter Sam Koch (2006)

G Ben Grubbs (2007)

FB Le’Ron McClain (2007)

G Marshal Yanda (2007)

RB Ray Rice (2008)

In 2012, DeCosta was promoted to assistant general manager. Since the Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII, DeCosta’s name has been associated with just about every GM position that has come open, but he has always resisted, instead staying and waiting as Newsome’s successor.