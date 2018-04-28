Ravens add to their secondary, select Texas S DeShon Elliott with first of three sixth-round picks

The Ravens entered the draft hoping to add a little more depth to their secondary and they’ve seemingly accomplished that.

After selecting Alabama cornerback Anthony Averett in the fourth round, the Ravens picked Texas safety DeShon Elliott with the first of three sixth-round picks Saturday.

Elliott is a physical player who is considered more effective closer to the line of scrimmage. However, the 6-foot-1 and 210-pound player did have nine interceptions in 31 career college games.

He was a full-time starter for the first time last year and he finished the season with 63 tackles, six interceptions, 1 ½ sacks, nine pass breakups and three forced fumbles.

Elliott was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation’s best defensive back. He was also a unanimous first-team All-American.

Veterans Eric Weddle and Tony Jefferson are entrenched as the Ravens two starting safeties. Elliott is the mix behind them, along with Anthony Levine Sr. and Chuck Clark.

