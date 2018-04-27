Excitement from first round of NFL draft helps Ravens' ticket renewals, sales

On the first day of the NFL draft Thursday, the Ravens were big players, making moves to acquire a tight end to help the offense right away and to obtain their quarterback for the future.

Fans noticed.

The Ravens “did get a few renewals directly attributable to last night’s excitement,” said Baker Koppelman, the team’s senior vice president of ticket sales and operations.

“As the draft plays out over the next two days, we expect even more activity next week," Koppelman said.

When the NFL’s 2018 schedule was released last week, the Ravens made a point of putting single-game tickets on sale as the schedule was made public, months before they usually do.

The club said then that season-ticket renewals were down nearly 5 percent compared with this time a year ago. The renewal deadline is June 1.

The Ravens finished 9-7 last season, missing the playoffs for the third straight year.

But Thursday night, they created a lot of buzz as general manager Ozzie Newsome was overseeing his final draft and kept making trades.

The team made three trades and eventually acquired the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner, quarterback Lamar Jackson of Louisville, quite possibly the most-exciting player in the draft.