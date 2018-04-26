Staff predictions for who the Ravens will take in the first round of the NFL draft

The Ravens and the rest of the NFL are on the clock with the first round of the draft beginning Thursday night around 8. We’ve seen several players associated with the Ravens in mock drafts, from quarterbacks to defensive linemen. In February, owner Steve Bisciotti said the team had “bigger fish to fry” than selecting Joe Flacco’s successor and he could not see them taking a defensive lineman.
Coming off a 9-7 season and missing the playoffs for the fourth time in five years, the Ravens need players from this draft who can make a difference, preferably on offense.
