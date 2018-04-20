Ravens position-by-position draft preview: Offensive line

Whether the Ravens have been coming off a Super Bowl victory or a season in which they fell short of the playoffs, team officials have never put a greater importance on any single draft. Their stated focus has always been on the one immediately in front of them.

It’s indisputable, though, that the 2018 version is arriving at a critical time for the organization. The Ravens have missed the playoffs in three consecutive years, the longest stretch since they failed to qualify for the postseason in their first four seasons in Baltimore. Fan frustration with one of the most stable franchises in the NFL might be at an all-time high, evidenced by the number of empty seats at M&T Bank Stadium last year as the team fought for a playoff berth. General manager Ozzie Newsome is preparing for his final season in his current position, and the 2018 season will also bring questions about the futures of several other long-term franchise mainstays, including coach John Harbaugh, quarterback Joe Flacco and outside linebacker Terrell Suggs.

With several holes on the offensive side of the ball, the pressure is on the Ravens’ top decision-makers to turn their draft currency into immediate roster help. The Ravens will head into the three-day draft, which gets underway April 26, with eight total picks: one each in the first (16th overall), second (52nd), third (83rd), fourth (118th), fifth (154th) and seventh (238th) rounds, and two in the sixth round (190th and 215th).

Until April 25, the day before the start of the draft, The Baltimore Sun will break down what the Ravens have at each position, the chance that they will add to it and what prospects could possibly be targeted with those picks.

Today we’ll look at offensive linemen.

Current offensive linemen under contract: Centers - Matt Skura, Brandon Kublanow; Guards - Marshal Yanda, Alex Lewis, Nico Siragusa, Jermaine Eluemunor, Maurquice Shakir; Tackles - Ronnie Stanley, James Hurst, Andrew Donnal, Stephane Nembot, Steven Moore

Chances that the Ravens will draft an offensive lineman in first three rounds: Decent. The Ravens feel like they’d be fine running out a starting offensive line of Stanley and Hurst at the tackle spots, Yanda and Lewis at guard and Skura at center. However, that doesn’t mean they aren’t looking for potential upgrades after losing center Ryan Jensen in free agency and moving on from right tackle Austin Howard. Their needs at wide receiver and tight end are considered greater, but the Ravens are always looking to add young offensive linemen. They are also lacking depth at both the tackle and center spots, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if they selected two offensive linemen in this draft.

Possibly on Ravens’ radar: Orlando Brown, T (Oklahoma), James Daniels, C (Iowa), Mike McGlinchey, T (Notre Dame), Kolton Miller, T (UCLA), Joseph Noteboom, T (Texas Christian), Billy Price, C (Ohio State), Frank Ragnow, C (Arkansas), Connor Williams, G/T (Texas)

Outlook: There might not be a wide receiver the Ravens like at No. 16 and that spot is probably too early to take a tight end. That’s why it’s logical to conclude the Ravens could stand pat and take one of the top offensive linemen available. Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson is the only offensive lineman that is nearly certain to go within the top 15 picks. That could leave his Fighting Irish teammate, McGlinchey, sitting there for the Ravens at 16. He’d be a day one starter at right tackle. Otherwise, it’s not a deep draft for offensive tackles. Brown, the son of the former Raven of the same name, is a wild card after he bombed at the scouting combine. The Ravens have a history of finding and developing mid-round offensive linemen, but unearthing a rookie starting tackle after the second or third round might be difficult this year. It seems unlikely the Ravens would take a center in the first round, but Daniels or Price would be great fits. If either was available in the second round, the Ravens have to consider it.

