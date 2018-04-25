From Ogden to Humphrey, take a look a back at every Ravens first-round draft pick

The Ravens’ first draft, in 1996, couldn’t have gone any better. By taking Jonathan Ogden with the fourth overall pick and Ray Lewis at No. 26, Baltimore secured two future Hall of Famers.

The Ravens have made 22 first-round selections in their history, taking at least one player in the opening round every year except 2004, 2010 and 2012. But if you’re trying to guess who the Ravens might pick this season based on their history, don’t bother. In those 22 picks, 11 have been offensive players, and 11 defensive.

Click through the gallery above to look back at the Ravens’ first-round picks, including their career achievements and what people have said about the selection.

cdoon@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cjdoon‌