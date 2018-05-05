Ravens sign eight draft picks; top four rookies still unsigned

The Ravens announced Saturday that they have signed eight of this year’s draft picks, leaving only their top four selections unsigned.

Cornerback Anthony Averett (fourth round), linebacker Kenny Young (fourth), wide receivers Jaleel Scott (fourth) and Jordan Lasley (fifth), safety DeShon Elliott (sixth), offensive tackle Greg Senat (sixth), center Bradley Bozeman (sixth) and defensive end Zach Sieler (seventh) signed Saturday, the team tweeted.

Under the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, all draft picks are required to sign four-year deals, with the rookie wage scale determined by their slot in the draft.

Teams can also pick up a fifth-year option on first-round picks such as tight end Hayden Hurst and quarterback Lamar Jackson, who participated in the Ravens’ rookie minicamp Saturday but have not yet signed. Third-round picks Orlando Brown Jr., an offensive tackle, and Mark Andrews, a tight end, are the team’s only other selections not under contract.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer