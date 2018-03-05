Where will the Ravens pick in the NFL draft next month?

With the NFL combine coming to a close today, the countdown until the draft is on. In what will be general manager Ozzie Newsome’s final draft, the Ravens will have eight total picks, including No. 16 in the first round.
Here’s where the Ravens will pick during the draft, which runs April 26-28.
First round: No. 16 overall
Second round: No. 52 overall
Third round: No. 83 overall
Fourth round: No. 118 overall
Fifth round: No. 154 overall
Sixth round: No. 190 overall
Sixth round (compensatory pick): No. 215 overall
Seventh round: No. 238 overall