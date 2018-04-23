From war room to warship: Jonathan Ogden to help announce Ravens draft pick from USS Constellation

On Saturday, the U.S. Olympic gold-medal-winning men’s curling team will announce NFL draft picks for the Minnesota Vikings. Director Ron Howard and “Star Wars” ’ Chewbacca, R2-D2 and stormtroopers will help the San Francisco 49ers with theirs. A parrot will deliver the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ selections.

The Ravens, meanwhile, are going with two towering Baltimore institutions.

The NFL announced Monday that the team has enlisted Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive lineman Jonathan Ogden and a group of high school football all-stars to make Day 3 draft picks from the USS Constellation, Historic Ships in Baltimore’ sloop-of-war that dates to 1854.

The Constellation served as flagship of the Navy's African Squadron, which between 1859 and 1861 rescued more than 3,700 slaves and arrested their captors. A National Historic Landmark, the ship has been in the Inner Harbor since 2015, after undergoing a $2 million restoration.

Ogden retired in 2008 after 12 seasons with the Ravens. The franchise’s first overall draft pick, he was also its first enshrined in the Hall of Fame, inducted in 2013 after a career in which he was voted to 11 Pro Bowls and earned first-team All-Pro honors four times.

