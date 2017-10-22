Ravens dominated by Vikings, 24-16, as their offense can't find end zone and defense can't stop the run

As they walked off the field late Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Ravens had again struggled on offense, not reaching the end zone until a scoring a meaningless touchdown on the final play of the game. Their run defense had again been overwhelmed, this time against a banged-up offensive line. And their normally strong special teams unit even gave up some big plays.

The Ravens were dominated by the Minnesota Vikings in all three phases of the game in a 24-16 loss in front of announced 66,751, dropping them under the .500 mark for the first this season and adding even more doubt about whether the team should even be considered a contender for the NFL playoffs.

Kai Forbath had six field goals and the Vikings (5-2) broke the game open on Latavius Murray’s 29-yard touchdown run about halfway through the third quarter. The run, during which Murray was barely touched as he went through the middle, gave the Vikings an 18-6 lead.

With the way the offense was struggling to even get a first down, it was an insurmountable advantage to for the home team, which had little trouble running the ball against a Ravens defense that welcomed back Brandon Williams and Carl Davis. The Vikings finished with 169 rushing yards.

The Ravens, who were without their top three receivers after Mike Wallace was knocked out in the first quarter with a concussion, managed just three field goals by Justin Tucker. They haven’t scored an offensive touchdown since Buck Allen’s 1-yard run early in the second quarter of the team’s Week 5 victory over the Oakland Raiders. Joe Flacco, who finished with just 186 passing yards, hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass since the third quarter of a Week 4 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now 3-4, the Ravens won’t have much time to dwell on their fourth loss in five games — or get healthy — with a home game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.

The game quickly morphed into a battle of the kickers as both offenses struggled mightily in an ugly first half and took turns making mistakes. The first one came from Case Keenum, who was picked off by Brandon Carr on the Vikings’ first offensive play after Minnesota started on the Ravens 36-yard line, thanks to a long return by Marcus Sherels.

The Ravens turned the turnover into points, but they lost their top receiver in the process. Wallace caught a 9-yard slant and was leveled with a high hit by Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo. The hit knocked Wallace’s helmet off and dislodged the ball. The Ravens maintained possession after Sendejo was flagged for unnecessary roughness, but they lost Wallace for the game with a concussion.

With Jeremy Maclin, Breshad Perriman and Chris Matthews already out, the Ravens were down to three wide receivers.

It didn’t prevent them from scoring on that drive as Tucker converted from 48 yards to give the Ravens a 3-0 lead.

The Ravens thought that they had stopped the Vikings on the ensuing possession, but Matthew Judon was penalized for illegal use of hands on third down to prolong the drive. Four plays later, Forbath tied the game with a 52-yard field goal.

Forbath made another long one on the Vikings’ next possession, converting from 51 yards out to give the Vikings a 6-3 lead at the 13-minute mark of the second quarter.

Flacco, who threw for just 66 yards in the first half, had his two biggest completions of the half, connecting with Buck Allen for 12 yards and Michael Campanaro for 18. That was enough to put Tucker into position for a game-tying 57-yard field goal.

But after the two teams traded punts, Keenum led the Vikings on a 15-play 60-yard drive that ate up just over seven minutes. Leaning heavily on short passes and the run game, Keenum put Forbath into position to kick a 43-yard field goal and give Minnesota a 9-6 lead heading into halftime.

The Ravens finished with just 80 total yards of offense in the first half and went just 2-of-7 on third down. They also managed just 29 yards rushing on 11 carries.

The Ravens scored on the final play of the game on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Flacco to Chris Moore.

