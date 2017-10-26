Ravens vs. Dolphins: Week 8 game time, TV and more

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 8 game between the Ravens (3-4) and Miami Dolphins (4-2).

Uniforms: It’s “Thursday Night Football,” which means one thing: Color Rush.

The Ravens first wore their all-purple Color Rush uniforms last year. The Dolphins will go all white, after donning cheese puff-inspired orange tops and bottoms last year.

Time: 8:25 p.m. Thursday

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

TV: Chs. 13, 9, NFL Network (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Jay Feely)

Stream: CBS All Access, Amazon Prime

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Stan White, Todd Heap)

Line: Ravens by 3

Getting in: Gates open two hours before kickoff. Because of increased security, the team urges fans to arrive early to avoid entrance delays. Re-entry is not permitted.

Parking: Lots around M&T Bank Stadium open five hours before kickoff.

