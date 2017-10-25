Ravens favored by a field goal over Dolphins in Week 8 matchup

The scuffling Ravens are field-goal favorites ahead of Thursday night’s home game against the Miami Dolphins, according to most Las Vegas betting lines.

The Dolphins (4-2) have won three straight games but will be without starting quarterback Jay Cutler, who suffered multiple cracked ribs Sunday against the New York Jets. The Ravens’ two straight losses were to teams also starting a backup under center: the Chicago Bears (Mitchell Trubisky) and the Minnesota Vikings (Case Keenum).

The Ravens (3-4) have won six of their past seven games against Miami, including a 38-6 rout at M&T Bank Stadium in December, and covered the spread in each meeting. But other than a Week 2 win over the visiting Cleveland Browns, the Ravens have lost both games in which they were favored this season.

The over-under for the game is 37½ points, tied for the lowest this week with Sunday's Vikings-Browns game. The Ravens and Dolphins rank Nos. 23 and 31, respectively, in points per game in the NFL.

