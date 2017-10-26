Key stats in the Ravens' 40-0 win over the Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium

Key numbers from the Ravens’ 40-0 win over the Dolphins in Week 8:

4 Games this season in which the Dolphins have not scored in the first half.

11 Wins by the Ravens in their last 12 home prime-time games under coach John Harbaugh.

31 Made field goals of more than 50 yards by Ravens kicker Justin Tucker in his career. He hit a 55-yarder in the second quarter.

82.3 Yards rushing per game allowed by Dolphins, third best in NFL. The Ravens rushed for 93 yards by halftime.

101 Yards passing by Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco before he was knocked out of the game. He completed 10-of-15 passes.