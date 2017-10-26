Instant analysis from the Ravens' 40-0 win over the Dolphins Thursday night

Jeff Zrebiec, reporter: The Ravens may petition the league to play the Dolphins every week. In what has been a tumultuous season for the Ravens, it figures that their best performance comes with loss of their quarterback. There will be plenty of days to gauge Joe Flacco’s recovery. On Thursday, the Ravens dominated the Dolphins in every facet. The defense answered the call and the offense played a strong, physical game and minimized mistakes. This formula will work the rest of way.

Mike Preston, columnist: Ravens win a must-win game in style with strong running game and big-play defense. If they had lost they would have had to win seven of eight remaining games. They still have an uphill battle to get into the playoffs but at least they took a major step Thursday night as opposed to having their season virtually over.

The Ravens face the Dolphins in primetime on Thursday night at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens are 3-4 entering the game, while the Dolphins are 4-2.

Edward Lee, reporter: That was surprising. Then again, the defense made a concerted effort to stop Jay Ajayi and force Matt Moore to win the game, which he clearly could not do. The offense relied on Alex Collins to set the tone, but the biggest concern is the health of Joe Flacco. The mini-bye this weekend should help his recovery.

Peter Schmuck, columnist: The Ravens defense pitched its second shutout of the year and looked "historic," but that wasn't the headline tonight. Joe Flacco was knocked almost senseless by Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso and could be lost for awhile, which will make it very difficult for the Ravens to get their offensive act together. Tonight was a big win and a big loss at the same time.

Childs Walker, reporter: It’s hard to overstate the importance of this victory in rescuing the Ravens’ season. They were a lost team four days ago in Minnesota and seemed on the verge of fading to the dregs of the NFL. Instead, they delivered a confident performance on both sides of the ball against the 4-2 Dolphins. This was the defense we expected after the preseason, with almost every starter delivering a significant play. And the offense, bolstered by a healthier receiving corps and an career-best performance from running back Alex Collins, held up its end. That’s all shaded by the concussion quarterback Joe Flacco suffered on an inexcusable hit by Miami linebacker Kiko Alonso. But the Ravens might have caught a relative break there, because they play just once in the next 24 days.

Ron Fritz, sports editor: The Ravens’ defense knew it had to rise to the occasion coming in, but it had to come up even bigger after the loss of Joe Flacco. There is no defense for the way Kiko Alonso went after Flacco’s head. I’m amazed at the clueless officiating in the NFL. Alonso needs to be suspended at least two games and this officiating crew should never work another game. But the way the NFL hands out penalties, I’m not sure Alonso will be suspended at all.