Five of Ravens' seven WRs, top receiving TE questionable or doubtful to face Miami

The final injury report ahead of the Ravens’ game against the Miami Dolphins didn’t provide a whole lot of clarity as to who quarterback Joe Flacco will have available to throw the football to Thursday night.

Five of Flacco’s seven receivers and his top receiving tight end are either questionable or doubtful to play against Miami. His only two healthy wide receivers are Chris Moore and Griff Whalen who was just signed last week.

Wide receivers Mike Wallace (concussion), Jeremy Maclin (shoulder), Breshad Perriman (concussion) and top receiving tight end Benjamin Watson (knee) are all listed as questionable to play, while wide receivers Michael Campanaro (shoulder) and Chris Matthews (hamstring) are doubtful.

Perriman, who missed Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, practiced fully Wednesday, so that’s likely an indication that he is out of concussion protocol and in line to play. Wallace, however, was limited for a third straight day and it’s uncertain whether he’ll have enough time to pass protocol after he was diagnosed with a concussion Sunday.



There is optimism that Maclin will return after missing the previous two games. However, it was believed that he’d face the Vikings on Sunday, too, and he was a late scratch. Watson, meanwhile, did not practice at all for the second straight day. That casts further doubt on his status for Thursday’s game.

Campanaro is expected to miss his first game of the year, which will likely result in the Ravens using Whalen in the slot and either Lardarius Webb or Whalen on punt returns. Matthews won’t play for a second straight game.

The Ravens also ruled out running back Terrance West, who will miss his third consecutive game with a calf injury, and tight end Maxx Williams, who will be out for the fifth time in the past six games because of a bad ankle. Outside linebacker Tim Williams (hamstring), who returned to practice on a limited basis this week, is doubtful and the rookie is expected to miss his third consecutive game.

Offensive guard Matt Skura was among 11 players listed as questionable. Skura, who was limited in practice all week, has missed the previous two weeks with a knee injury, but the hope is he’ll return to his starting right guard spot. Rookie fifth-round pick Jermaine Eluemunor has been starting in his place.

Rush linebacker Terrell Suggs (knee), weak-side linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (knee) and defensive backs Jimmy Smith (Achilles), Eric Weddle (ankle), Tony Jefferson (ankle) and Anthony Levine Sr. (back) are all questionable but expected to play.

Jefferson, Levine, Onwuasor, Suggs and Weddle were full participants in Wednesday’s walk-through practice.

For the Dolphins, they officially ruled out quarterback Jay Cutler, who is dealing with cracked ribs. That means Matt Moore will make his first start of the season. Starting left guard Anthony Steen also won’t play because of a foot injury.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker (ankle), left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee), defensive end Andre Branch (groin) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (ankle) are all questionable to play.

